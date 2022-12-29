| 5.8°C Dublin

Pope Francis asks for prayers ‘until the end’ as health of predecessor Benedict deteriorates

Benedict has become increasingly frail in recent years as he dedicated his post-papacy life to prayer and meditation

Pope Francis greets Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI in 2020. Photo: Vatican Media Expand

Pope Francis greets Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI in 2020. Photo: Vatican Media

Frances D’Emilio

Pope Francis appealed to the faithful to pray for his “very ill” predecessor “until the end” as Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI’s health continued to deteriorate last night.

Vatican spokesperson Matteo Bruni said Francis went to visit the frail, 95-year-old Benedict in the monastery on Vatican grounds where he has lived since retiring in February 2013.

