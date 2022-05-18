Pope Francis adds ‘some tequila’ to doctor’s prescription to heal bad knee

Doctors have prescribed a wheelchair, cane and physical therapy to help heal Pope Francis’ bad knee. He has other ideas.

According to a viral video of the Pope at the end of a recent audience, Francis quipped that what he really needs for the pain is a shot of tequila.

Francis was riding in the popemobile in St Peter’s Square when he stopped near a group of Mexican seminarians who asked him in his native Spanish how his knee was doing.

After he replied that it was “capricious,” they told Francis that they admired his ability to smile despite the pain, and that he was an example for future priests like themselves.

“Do you know what I need for my knee?” Francis asked them. “Some tequila.”

The seminarians laughed and promised to deliver a bottle to the Santa Marta hotel where Francis lives.