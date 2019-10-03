Pope facing rift at Synod on married clergymen

An assembly of bishops to discuss the future of the Catholic Church in the Amazon, including the possibility of introducing married priests, has deepened divisions between Pope Francis and conservatives who say it is heretical.

An assembly of bishops to discuss the future of the Catholic Church in the Amazon, including the possibility of introducing married priests, has deepened divisions between Pope Francis and conservatives who say it is heretical.

The three-week synod opens on Sunday at a time when the region is in the world spotlight because of recent devastating fires in Brazil.

About 260 participants, mostly bishops from the Amazon, will discuss spreading the faith, protection of the environment, climate change, deforestation, indigenous people and their right to keep their land and traditions.

The Church's small but vociferous hard-line conservative wing has drawn up battle lines.

Despite being led by only three cardinals among some 230 in the Church and one bishop out of more than 5,000, they have used social media and conservative Catholic news outlets to pillory the synod's working document.

They say it is bursting with doctrinal errors, including what they say is an implicit recognition of forms of paganism and pantheism practiced by indigenous people, such as nature worship.

Many of the conservative hard-liners are also sceptical about climate change science.

Last week, about 200 conservatives gathered near the Vatican and prayed silently "with the purpose of forming a united army against the enemies of God and of the Church", they said.

The synod will be "a battle between good angels and demons", one participant said.

German Cardinal Walter Brandmueller wrote that the synod could mark "the self-destruction of the Church or its transformation from the mystical body of Christ into a secular NGO with an ecological-social-psychological mandate".

"What do ecology, economy and politics have to do with the mandate and mission of the Church?" he asked.

Plenty, say Pope Francis's defenders. They have rejected conservative criticisms that the Church should concentrate on saving souls and not get involved in issues such as climate change and social and economic injustice.

"Every Christian has a prophetic commitment to justice, peace and dignity for every human being," said Peruvian Cardinal Pedro Barreto Jimeno.

He said this included protecting people and the environment from the excesses of a "dominant model of society that leads to exclusion and inequality".

One of the synod's contentious topics is whether to allow older married "proven men" with families and a strong standing in local communities to be ordained as priests in the Amazon. This solution to the shortage of priests, backed by many South American bishops, would allow Catholics in isolated areas to attend Mass and receive the sacraments more regularly.

But US Cardinal Raymond Burke said the shortage of priests in the Amazon was a "pretext" that would lead to "the practical abolition of priestly celibacy" in the rest of the world.

Irish Independent