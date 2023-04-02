| 6.6°C Dublin

Close

Pope discarged from hospital just in time for Easter Week, joking ‘I’m still alive’

Pope Francis waving to well-wishers yesterday. Photo: Remo Casilli/Reuters Expand
Pope Francis consoles a couple who lost their five-year-old daughter Angelica in the same hospital he was treated in Expand

Close

Pope Francis waving to well-wishers yesterday. Photo: Remo Casilli/Reuters

Pope Francis waving to well-wishers yesterday. Photo: Remo Casilli/Reuters

Pope Francis consoles a couple who lost their five-year-old daughter Angelica in the same hospital he was treated in

Pope Francis consoles a couple who lost their five-year-old daughter Angelica in the same hospital he was treated in

/

Pope Francis waving to well-wishers yesterday. Photo: Remo Casilli/Reuters

Gregorio Borgia

A chipper-sounding Pope Francis was discharged yesterday from the hospital in Rome where he was treated for bronchitis, quipping to journalists before being driven away that he’s “still alive”.

Francis (86) was hospitalised at Gemelli Polyclinic on Wednesday, following his weekly public audience in St Peter’s Square after reportedly experiencing breathing difficulties. The pontiff received antibiotics administered intravenously during his stay, the Vatican said.

Related topics

More On Pope Francis

Most Watched

Privacy