Pope Benedict in scathing attack from beyond the grave on Catholic seminary gay ‘clubs’

Benedict gave instructions that the book, What Is Christianity?, should be published after his death. Photo: Reuters/Stefano Rellandini/File Photo Expand

Benedict gave instructions that the book, What Is Christianity?, should be published after his death. Photo: Reuters/Stefano Rellandini/File Photo

Nick Squires

Gay “clubs” operate openly in Catholic seminaries, the institutions that prepare men for the priesthood, the late Pope Benedict claimed in a posthumously published book that is scathing of the agenda of his successor, Pope Francis.

In a blistering attack on the state of the Catholic Church under Francis’ papacy, Benedict, who died on December 31 at the age of 95, said the vocational training of the next generation of priests was on the verge of “collapse”.

