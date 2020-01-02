Pope Francis has apologised for angrily slapping a woman's arm away after she grabbed hold of his hand and pulled him towards her, saying he lost his patience and had set a "bad example".

Pope apologises for angry reaction to woman pilgrim who grabbed him in St Peter's Square

His unusual apology came as he used his first homily of the new year to denounce violence against women.

Pope Francis (83) had a sharp encounter with the woman on New Year's Eve during a walkabout in St Peter's Square.

The pilgrim, who has not been identified, unexpectedly seized his hand and pulled him towards her, causing him evident alarm. A clearly disgruntled Francis wrenched himself free by slapping down at her arm.

