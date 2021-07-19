Pontiff addresses cheering crowds two weeks after undergoing colon surgery

Pope Francis salutes the crowd as he arrives for noon prayer from the window of his studio overlooking St Peter's Square, at the Vatican, yesterday. Photo: AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino

Two weeks after undergoing surgery to remove a portion of his colon, Pope Francis yesterday resumed his weekly appearances from a Vatican window to bless the faithful in St Peter’s Square.

The pontiff, 84, sounded cheerful but somewhat winded at one point while speaking for 14 minutes.

Exactly a week earlier, he had delivered the blessing from a hospital balcony and expressed deep gratitude to medical staff caring for him. Pope Francis underwent bowel surgery on July 4 to remove a portion of his colon after intestinal narrowing.

While not mentioning his own ongoing convalescence, he stressed the value of taking a break.

He recommended “rest, contemplation and compassion. Let’s take advantage of summertime for this”.

After giving his blessing, he cited some sombre current events. He expressed closeness to those “hit by catastrophic floods” which claimed at least 180 lives in Germany, Belgium and the Netherlands. “May the Lord welcome the deceased and comfort the family members,” the pope said.

He also lamented violence in South Africa, where more than 200 people died in chaos and violence sparked by the imprisonment of a former president.

Pope Francis noted South Africans have already suffering economic and health difficulties as a direct consequence of the pandemic. He said he was making a heartfelt appeal for peace, as well as assistance to be provided for the needy.

Among the cheering public in St Peter’s Square were around 100 Cuban residents of Rome, who displayed a banner urging support for protesters in their homeland.

“I am near to the dear Cuban people in these difficult moments, especially to the families who are suffering more,’’ Pope Francis said.

“I pray that the Lord help them to build an ever more just and fraternal society in peace, dialogue and solidarity.”

A week earlier, protests began in Cuba against food and medicine shortages and power outages, with some calling for political change in the Caribbean country, which has been governed by the Communist Party for around six decades.

Toward the end of his address from a window of the Apostolic Palace, adlibbing at times and after interrupting himself once to cough, the pontiff sounded a bit winded. But he ended with a strong, cheery invitation to the crowd, as he always does, to pray for him and to “have a good lunch”.

The crowd of several hundred clapped loudly. Some held national flags and at least one homemade banner was displayed, with a red heart and “I Love You” in Italian written on it.