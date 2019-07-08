Up to 10 unexploded bombs are lying beneath Pompeii and risk destroying the World Heritage site.

Up to 10 unexploded bombs are lying beneath Pompeii and risk destroying the World Heritage site.

Pompeii site may be at risk from hidden bombs left over from war

The ancient city is one of Italy's most popular tourist attractions but it was the target of intense bombing in 1943 as Allied forces swept across Italy in World War II.

Of the 165 bombs dropped around Pompeii, most were identified and cleared. But Italian newspaper 'Il Fatto Quotidiano' claims up to 10 unexploded bombs lay beneath the soil.

Pompeii is undergoing a new phase of excavation, the most intensive since the 1950s, with new finds coming to light, including villas and skeletal remains buried when Vesuvius erupted. One-third of the 170-acre site is unexplored. (© Daily Telegraph, London)

Irish Independent