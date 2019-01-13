Pompeii reopens gladiators' school

A stone building in Pompeii used for training by gladiators has reopened to the public after a painstaking three-year restoration, becoming an emblem of the renaissance of the ancient site.

The House of the Gladiators collapsed eight years ago after days of heavy rain, with many of its precious ancient frescoes damaged or destroyed. It was seen as a symbol of Italy's neglect for its heritage, with Pompeii - buried by the eruption of Vesuvius in AD 79 - suffering from years of underinvestment.

The 2,000-year-old Schola Armaturarum was the headquarters and clubhouse of Pompeii's gladiator association, where they could train and relax before engaging in combat in the nearby amphitheatre. When first excavated in 1915, archaeologists found weapons and elaborate decorations. The damaged frescoes have been restored and will be opened to the public.

Despite being first discovered in the 18th century, a third of Pompeii still remains unexcavated.

