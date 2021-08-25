Polls show shift towards Germany’s Social Democrats

Germany’s Social Democrats overtook Chancellor Angela Merkel’s conservative bloc for the first time in 15 years, setting the stage for a potential power shift in Europe’s biggest economy.

About a month before the September 26 election, support for the SPD increased by two percentage points compared with the previous week to 23pc, while the CDU/CSU alliance dropped one point to 22pc, according to a Forsa poll for broadcasters RTL/ntv.

It was the first time the SPD led in the survey since October 2006. Forsa polled the party preferences of 2,504 people between August 17 and 23. The survey has a margin of error of plus or minus 2.5 points.

The survey underscores how momentum has shifted to the Social Democrats. Finance Minister Olaf Scholz, the party’s chancellor candidate, is far more popular than Armin Laschet, the contender for Ms Merkel’s bloc. Mr Scholz’s low-key pragmatism has similarities to Ms Merkel, who remains Germany’s most popular politician.



