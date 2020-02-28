Politician's wife forgets details of her €1m 'job'

France's former Prime Minister Francois Fillon, left, and his wife Penelope, arrive at the Paris courthouse. AP Photo/Thibault Camus

The Welsh-born wife of a former French prime minister on trial for embezzlement told a Paris court yesterday she could not recollect details of her allegedly "fake" job as his parliamentary assistant.

Prosecutors accuse François Fillon of paying his wife Penelope more than €1m of taxpayers' money over 15 years for a job they say she never did.

The 'Penelopegate' scandal, which surfaced in 2017, destroyed the 35-year political career of one of the big names of French conservatism, paving the way for Emmanuel Macron's victory.

Asked to give details of how she allegedly organised secretarial work for her husband and managed his diary, Ms Fillon (64), who has a law degree, said: "I don't have an exact, precise, recollection. If you get it wrong, it's problematic."

Handed a microphone after the judge said she was struggling to hear her, she said: "I did different sorts of work, firstly the mail."

She dealt with 35 to 40 letters a week: "We received an enormous amount of mail. I also did press reviews about the very local bit, events in each village, each town."

Ms Fillon said she had written 40- or 50-page reports on specific issues, one of which was to look into land use and development in her husband's constituency in Sarthe, north-western France.

The prosecutor said no trace of these had been found during a three-year investigation.

If convicted, the Fillons face up to 10 years in jail. (© Daily Telegraph, London)

