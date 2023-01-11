| 6.2°C Dublin

Political will is now there to end Northern Ireland Protocol stalemate, says Tánaiste Micheál Martin after talks in Brussels

Tánaiste Micheál Martin has hopes for a breakthrough on the Northern Ireland Protocol. Photo: Steve Humphreys Expand

John Downing Twitter

The EU-UK deal on sharing trade data is a “significant building block” to reach a compromise on the impasse over Northern Ireland’s special trade status, Micheál Martin has said.

The Tánaiste and Foreign Affairs Minister was speaking in Brussels after meeting the EU’s chief negotiator Maros Sefcovic. Mr Martin will have separate talks with the UK’s Northern Ireland minister tomorrow.

