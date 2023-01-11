Political will is now there to end Northern Ireland Protocol stalemate, says Tánaiste Micheál Martin after talks in Brussels

The EU-UK deal on sharing trade data is a “significant building block” to reach a compromise on the impasse over Northern Ireland’s special trade status, Micheál Martin has said.

The Tánaiste and Foreign Affairs Minister was speaking in Brussels after meeting the EU’s chief negotiator Maros Sefcovic. Mr Martin will have separate talks with the UK’s Northern Ireland minister tomorrow.

“I’ve always believed this could be solved through negotiations so long as they are given space and time,” Mr Martin told reporters in Brussels. But the Fianna Fáil leader also cautioned about the need for a “step-by-step” approach. He said he did not want to get into discussions about the level of detail in the wider discussions since these are currently in progress.

“The political will, I think, is now there. That doesn’t take away from the complexity of the issues, but the will is there now on all sides,” added Mr Martin.

The Tánaiste repeated his call for the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) to re-enter the power-sharing government at Stormont without delay. But said he appreciated the concerns raised by unionists about the operation of the protocol.

Derry DUP MP Gregory Campbell said the draft EU-UK agreement on sharing trade data was being “trumpeted as some sort of breakthrough” but did not address the party’s concerns over the protocol. But he also hinted at a potential softening of his party’s line on the issue.

“We need to hear the details of what this does for trading. It might just shift the burden slightly but it doesn’t resolve the overall problem,” he said.

“The only good thing that comes out of yesterday is that if minds are starting to be concentrated now on the need for a resolution it has to be the right resolution.”

Later today, the UK’s foreign minister, James Cleverly, is due in Belfast for talks with the various political parties about the draft deal on sharing trade data.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and British Labour Party leader Keir Starmer, who is widely expected to be the next UK prime minister, are expected to meet tomorrow to discuss the issue.

The UK’s Northern Ireland minister, Chris Heaton Harris, is lined up to meet the North’s political party principals later today.

The UK-EU impasse arises from the June 2016 decision by UK voters to leave the EU.