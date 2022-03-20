| 7.9°C Dublin

'Political leaders, don't be afraid of Putin, we are not afraid' - we speak to those on the ground playing a part in Ukraine's resistance

Maeve Sheehan reports from a Redemptorist church in Ukraine, 20km from the Polish border, where men, women and children seek sanctuary and help the war effort 

Fr Roman Lahish, superior of St Peter and Paul Redemptorist monastery in Novoiavorivsk, blesses a Ukrainian soldier at a checkpoint outside his town. Picture by David Conachy Expand
Fr Roman Lahish, superior of St Peter and Paul&rsquo;s, holds camouflage nets made by volunteers. Picture by David Conachy Expand
St Peter and Paul&rsquo;s monastery in Novoiavorivsk is a hive of activity. Picture by David Conachy Expand
Women pray in the church basement as an air-raid siren sounds outside. Photo by David Conachy Expand
&lsquo;Sunday Independent&rsquo; reporter Maeve Sheehan with Fr Roman Lahish and local mayor Volodymyr Matselyukh. Picture by David Conachy Expand

Maeve Sheehan

The whine of the air-raid siren started shortly before noon, but nobody seemed in a hurry. Women — and it was mostly women — carrying shopping bags turned and slowly walked towards St Peter and Paul Church in the square in the middle of the town.

They filed past more women, who didn’t look up, but continued hoeing the soil around some shrubs in the church gardens. Sandbags had been stacked around the walls of the church on the advice of the Ukraine army as a layer of protection in the event of a missile strike.

