'Political leaders, don't be afraid of Putin, we are not afraid' –inside the monastery at the heart of Ukraine's resistance

The whine of the air-raid siren started shortly before noon, but nobody seemed in a hurry. Women — and it was mostly women — carrying shopping bags turned and slowly walked towards St Peter and Paul Church in the square in the middle of the town.

They filed past more women, who didn’t look up, but continued hoeing the soil around some shrubs in the church gardens. Sandbags had been stacked around the walls of the church on the advice of the Ukraine army as a layer of protection in the event of a missile strike.

In between the sandbags, a door in the church wall opened on to narrow stairs that led down into a warren of basement rooms brimming with between 40 and 50 people.

A child sat on her father’s knee. Older women sitting on in a row on a bench mouthed prayers. Others passed the time by joining a group sitting at large wooden frames, making camouflage for the Ukraine army’s tanks, weaving strips of cotton into homemade nets.

Nearby, more were deftly assembling ghillie suits for snipers from net curtains taken from their windows.

Further on, a young girl stood by a counter manning a tea urn and a plate piled high with buns. There are rooms with mattresses on the floor, sofas, and toys for the kids.

In another, boxes of biscuits, cooking oil, jars of pickles and tins are piled on the floor.

In the town of Novoiavorivsk in western Ukraine, a Redemptorist monastery is at the heart of Ukraine’s war effort. It’s a place of shelter — a refuge for fleeing refugees, where soldiers seek blessings before going into battle and where boxes of food and medical aid supplied from overseas are dispatched through secret networks to towns under siege from Russian forces.

St Peter and Paul's monastery in Novoiavorivsk is a hive of activity. Picture by David Conachy

Twitter

Email

St Peter and Paul's monastery in Novoiavorivsk is a hive of activity. Picture by David Conachy

“Today is Saturday. On a normal day, it is full. Now we are into 23 days of the war, and people are still coming,” Fr Roman Lahish, the superior of the church and adjoining monastery, said.

Within a day of Russian tanks invading Ukraine on February 24, Fr Roman was thrust into service. Novoiavorivsk is 20km from the Polish border, off a road that has become a main artery for families fleeing the war.

“It was quite something to picture,” he said. “On the second day, we went out to look. The line of cars was 10km long. We came to offer help. One family had just five biscuits in the car.

“There was a woman in a fancy car with five children and no water,” he said. “We went out that night with bread, water, from car to car. On the second day, a man from the city council came to me and he said: ‘Last night you gave bread to my wife. We want to be able to do this service too.’”

Ever since, the monastery has become a focal point for the resistance. “People are coming all the time. Soldiers are coming. Now refugees are coming. It is the whole day.

“The phone is ringing all the time,” he said. Most nights sirens go off between 2pm and 5pm, when everyone in the monastery and people in the locality will make their way to the church and the basement. A full night’s sleep is rare, he said.

German volunteers are helping him to turn the lawn in front of the church into a refugee centre, for the thousands of civilians being evacuated piecemeal from besieged and occupied cities such as Mariupol, where fighting rages over civilians trapped without food or water.

Women pray in the church basement as an air-raid siren sounds outside. Photo by David Conachy

Twitter

Email

Women pray in the church basement as an air-raid siren sounds outside. Photo by David Conachy

Soldiers come looking for body armour, boots and military clothes. When a soldier came looking for socks, Fr Roman dipped into a fund topped up by the Redemptorists in Ireland and bought 4,000 pairs.

“The soldiers are so young. Sometimes girls in the military, they will prepare the boys to go [to battle]. They never know what day they will go. But if they know they are going the next morning, young military women come to me and ask if there is some coffee, or sugar they can take, because our boys will go tomorrow morning,” he said.

Fr Roman is an exuberant man who, on the drive from the frontier Ukrainian town of Shehyni, cracks jokes about the reach of Redemptorist network in the war effort. Some of his best friends are Redemptorists in Ireland, who have been funnelling in money and shipping in containers of generators, chainsaws and supplies.

But the savagery of the war is taking its toll. He is deeply affected by the procession of young local men who come to him before they leave for battle, asking him for a blessing or to hear their confessions, not knowing if they will return.

“What is most painful for me is that even though I am so afraid for them, I don’t show someone that I am afraid. I have different rules.

“They want someone who can look after them. It is the role of this ministry now. I cannot cry, or I cannot say I am afraid. We cannot show our emotion now.”

Fr Roman Lahish, superior of St Peter and Paul's, holds camouflage nets made by volunteers. Picture by David Conachy

Twitter

Email

Fr Roman Lahish, superior of St Peter and Paul's, holds camouflage nets made by volunteers. Picture by David Conachy

Fr Roman has no qualms about supporting the military. “We would like to do as much as we can to save people and to save our nation. We were attacked. We never provoke; we just defend.”

At the newly built monastery beside the church yesterday morning, guests taking shelter ate breakfast with some of the seven priests who live here.

Vlad, a doctor, fled two days ago from Kyiv, where he was teaching medical students. Solomiya, who was studying international relations in Kyiv, was taken to the monastery by her father, a Greek Orthodox Catholic priest, who runs aid down to his parish in Kyiv.

We walked across the square, to the entrance to the city hall, where a soldier on guard with a rifle extends his hand. Fr Roman translated for him: “Please bring this information around the world, what Russia is doing. We never acted against anyone.”

The Lviv region has been considered a relatively safe haven for refugees because of its proximity to the border. Russian forces have been firing missiles on local infrastructure, most recently on Friday when an aircraft repair complex was bombed.

Upstairs, the town’s mayor, Volodymyr Matselyukh, explained that the region has a strong military presence, and “our enemy definitely knows that. They know the most high level of weapons are here because it is very close to the border. It is the biggest training centre in Europe”, he said.

He wants to thank the Irish people for their humanitarian aid. “But for political leaders, I would like to say don’t be afraid of Putin because we are not afraid of Putin. Be strong,” he says.

“Please close the skies around Ukraine. We have no choice. We will win in this war, with Nato or without Nato, we will win. The question is how many people will have to die. When we win, world leaders will be shamed.”

The air raid siren sounds before we leave the mayor’s office, a high-pitched nasally wail coming from somewhere outside. It means somewhere in the Lviv region is coming under attack, Fr Roman said.

“It could be close by, it could be 200km away.” We walk across the square to the church. “We have this all the time,” he shrugged.

Fr Roman said he was preparing for mass last Sunday morning when missiles began whistling through the sky and without warning, struck a military training camp several kilometres out of town.

He saw fire, and palls of black smoke in the distance. More than 37 soldiers died, many of them volunteers, and more than 130 were injured. Hundreds of people crammed into the church.

“It was awful, like in a movie,” he said. “One driver just came to me and say ‘Fr Roman, I know your place, it’s safe. Would you allow me to bring soldiers? I have 25 soldiers in a bus.’

“He had evacuated them from the place,” Fr Roman said.

“I said ‘Yes, we can help, we can give them coffee and tea’. And you know, they were so shocked that they didn’t leave the bus. I would bring them something but they stayed on the bus.”

'Sunday Independent' reporter Maeve Sheehan with Fr Roman Lahish and local mayor Volodymyr Matselyukh. Picture by David Conachy

Twitter

Email

'Sunday Independent' reporter Maeve Sheehan with Fr Roman Lahish and local mayor Volodymyr Matselyukh. Picture by David Conachy

Down in the basement shelter, Natalia Kulyk has arrived in a makeshift office. Her husband was critically injured in that attack. Her story tumbled out urgently. “My husband was only ever a businessman. He was not a soldier. I am head of a charity organisation. I have two older sons, 22 and 24, and we live like any person,” she said. “My family is [like] any family in Ukraine.”

“In the morning, it was at 6am. I heard a bomb and I saw through my window at home that it was a big explosion. I knew in my heart that something had happened because at this time, my husband was not far from Novoiavorivsk. That morning, everything changed.”

A friend phoned Natalia and told her to go to the hospital. “All the men were the same, with blood on their faces and ash. I tried to find my husband, and it was very difficult.” Then a doctor phoned her to say he was being taken to a hospital in Lviv. She followed the ambulance.

“They stopped me at the hospital. I was not allowed inside. But I tried. I pushed. I fought for my husband. I jumped inside the ambulance, and I saw his face and he opened his eyes and I tried to kiss his face and tell him to live,” she says, collapsing into tears. Her husband suffered horrendous injuries. His torso was riddled with shrapnel and he has gaping wounds.

“I ask them will he live? They say everything is in God’s hands, and pray. We will do everything we can.”

As with so many Ukrainian people we met, resolve shone through her personal tragedy. “We never attacked another land. In the end, we will win.”

The wailing siren stopped after about 20 minutes. The crisis had passed. Women gathered up their shopping and filed upstairs. Outside the sun shone and parents took their children back to the playground in the square.

“This is our two realities,” said Fr Roman: war life and the old life, the one that people desperately try to hold on to.

Either way, he said, “life has changed completely”.