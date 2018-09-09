Political heat melting the Swedish model

Today, seven million Swedes - or as much as 85pc of the population - are expected to hit the polling booths as they elect a new parliament and government to succeed the current prime minister, Stefan Lofven, leader of the Social Democrats.

The lead-up to the Swedish general election has been mired in controversy, leaving many Swedes feeling angered and much of the country dismayed. In recent days, a damning report has revealed Swedish Twitter users were being bombarded with false news stories in the run-up to today's election.

Oxford University published the report Mapping the 2018 Swedish General Election on Twitter last Thursday. It claims many of the purported news stories contain misleading information about topics like immigration and Islam.

Research included analysis of around 275,000 tweets published between August 8 and 17, just weeks before today's election and right in the midst of a hotly contested political canvassing campaign that has divided the nation. The report concluded that one in three news stories shared on Twitter during this time-frame in August and related to Swedish politics was "junk news".

The report's researchers claim the sources of these news stories were "deliberately publishing misleading, deceptive or incorrect information purporting to be real news about politics, economics or culture", and that they contained "various forms of extremist, sensationalist and conspiratorial material".

The volume of fake news stories circulating on Twitter in the lead-up to the election campaign was "higher than any other European country studied - and second only to the US in recent major elections", the report revealed.

Three sites identified in the report as spreading misinformation - Fria Tider, Samhallsnytt and Nyheter Idag - have been linked to former members of Sweden's far-right party, the Sweden Democrats. In total, these three websites account for more than 85pc of the false information being spread.

Caroline Jonsson, a mother of one who uses Twitter to keep in touch with her child's school, says it's hard to quantify whether these false news stories will influence Swedish voters in any way.

"Stories like this are contributing to the climate of anger, frustration and confusion," she says.

"But I'm hopeful cooler heads will prevail when it comes to electing our next government. It's crucial that we get that right."

As it stands, the shape of the next government is hard to predict. Sweden, long considered a moral superpower, has traditionally welcomed immigrants. In recent years, that attitude has been challenged under the pressure of immigration and anxiety about national and cultural identity. The wave of asylum seekers that drifted through Europe in 2015 affected Germany and Sweden the most - Sweden took in more than 160,000 people.

Since then, attitudes have shifted and opinions diverged. For some immigrants, Sweden is now considered less welcoming than it once was.

Omar Dahlgren, a 31-year-old university student of economics, was born in Stockholm but has parents from Iran. Growing up with a mixed background has given him a unique perspective on today's election, he says.

"Immigration is something that needs to be addressed in a much better way than the current government is doing," he says.

"People are too afraid to talk about it. Generally speaking, Sweden is an extremely tolerant and open society where I've felt like I can do what I want and express myself freely. But it can still be improved. Asylum seekers need to be made feel more welcome, otherwise they won't want to integrate here, and that's when problems like crime or racism can begin."

The surge in popularity of the Sweden Democrats, led by Jimmie Akesson and with its roots in fascism and neo-Nazism, has astounded many, not least many Swedes.

Anti-immigrant and anti-European, the Sweden Democrats has been targeting voters who feel alienated by traditional parties and overlooked because of asylum seekers, who they believe are straining the country's famed social welfare system.

Their tactics appear to be working. According to an average of seven polling institutes published in the past two weeks, the Sweden Democrats is tipped to win around 20pc of today's votes.

That could make it Sweden's second biggest party behind Prime Minister Stefan Lofven's Social Democrats.

Perhaps feeling the heat, Lofven gave an interview to Sweden's national newspaper, Dagens Nyheter, last week in which he urged Swedes to vote for a "stable government... capable of leading Sweden in uncertain times".

Even if it's possible that the Sweden Democrats gets a lot of support in today's election, it's likely the other parties will work together to ensure they will be kept out of government once again.

But the question of whether to make a deal with it, as mainstream parties elsewhere in Scandinavia have with their far-right counterparts, or to continue to try to freeze them out, is unlikely to go away.

"Sweden is joining the rest of Europe," said Carl Bildt, the former prime minister, during last week. "And the myth of the Sweden model is melting away."

