Polish president says rocket strike an ‘unfortunate accident’ as Russia accuses West of hysteria

A view shows damage after an explosion in Przewodow, a village in eastern Poland near the border with Ukraine, which was struck by missiles. Reuters

Poland’s president Andrzej Duda has said a missile blast that killed two people near its border with Ukraine appears to have been an “unfortunate accident”, not an “intentional attack”.

The strike was originally thought to have been carried out either intentionally or accidentally by Russia, but now it appears it may have been a Ukrainian rocket fired at incoming Russian missiles.

It comes after the Kremlin accused some Western countries of reacting “hysterically” to the missile strike, but said the United States had shown restraint.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said several countries had made “baseless statements” about Russia‘s involvement “without having any idea of what had happened.”

“We have witnessed another hysterical, frenzied Russophobic reaction, which was not based on any real data,” Peskov told reporters.

“Such a frenzied reaction shows that there is never a need to rush to judgement, with statements that can escalate the situation. Especially at such crucial moments,” he said.

However, British prime minister Rishi Sunak said the only reason the strike happened was because of Vladimir Putin’s war.

Speaking at a press conference in Bali today, Mr Sunak said: “We should all be clear. None of this would be happening if it were not for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said the blast in Poland that killed two people near the border with Ukraine was probably not an attack by Russia.

He said Wednesday it was likely a Ukrainian air defence missile meant that went astray.

“An investigation into this incident is ongoing and we need to await its outcome. But we have no indication that this was the result of a deliberate attack,” Stoltenberg told reporters after emergency talks between NATO envoys.

Stoltenberg said that NATO has “no indication that Russia is preparing action” against any member of the 30-nation military alliance.

But he said that the incident happened because of Russia’s war against Ukraine.

“This is not Ukraine’s fault, Russia bears ultimate responsibility,” he said.

US president Joe Biden and key European leaders earlier urged caution after a rocket struck a Polish village just over the border from Ukraine, keen to avoid the incident spiralling into a major drama with Russia.

US officials said initial findings suggest the missile that hit Poland was fired by Ukrainian forces at an incoming Russian missile.

It comes after US President Joe Biden said it is “unlikely” the missile that killed two people in Nato-ally Poland was fired from Russia, but pledged support for Poland’s investigation into what it had called a “Russian-made” missile.

Three US officials said preliminary assessments suggested the missile was fired by Ukrainian forces at an incoming Russian one amid the crushing salvo against Ukraine’s electrical infrastructure on Tuesday. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity.

The strike, which killed two people at a village about 6 kilometres from the frontier with Ukraine late on Tuesday, comes as tensions are already high with Russia over its February invasion of Ukraine.

Members of the Group of 20 leading economies ended their summit Wednesday with a declaration of firm condemnation of the war in Ukraine and a warning that the conflict is making an already delicate world economy worse.

The summit's closing statement was noteworthy because world leaders managed to highlight a denunciation of the war despite the divisions among the group, which includes not only Russia but also countries such as China and India that have significant trade ties with Moscow and have stopped short of outright criticism of the war.

“Most members strongly condemned the war in Ukraine and stressed it is causing immense human suffering and exacerbating existing fragilities in the global economy,” the statement said.

The use of the words “most members” was a telling sign of the divisions, as was an acknowledgement that “there were other views and different assessments” and that the G-20 is “not the forum to resolve security issues.”

Even so, the statement's use of language from a March U.N. resolution that deplored “in the strongest terms the aggression by the Russian Federation against Ukraine” and demanded “its complete and unconditional withdrawal" from Ukrainian territory was a “big breakthrough,” according to John Kirton, director of the G20 Research Group.

“Here the G-20 left no doubt about who it knew had started the war and how it should end,” he said in an interview. He noted an “active shift” by China and India, which joined the "democratic side of the great immediate geopolitical divide.”