| 10.3°C Dublin

Close

Polish President Andrzej Duda dampens Ukraine’s hopes of getting fighter jets, saying the decision is ‘not easy to take’

Ukraine has been campaigning for the aircraft since securing Nato battle tanks last month

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Polish President Andrzej Duda meet after Mr Zelensky's visit to London and Brussels, at the airport in Rzeszow, Poland, last Friday. Photo: Marek Borawski/KPRP via Reuters Expand

Close

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Polish President Andrzej Duda meet after Mr Zelensky's visit to London and Brussels, at the airport in Rzeszow, Poland, last Friday. Photo: Marek Borawski/KPRP via Reuters

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Polish President Andrzej Duda meet after Mr Zelensky's visit to London and Brussels, at the airport in Rzeszow, Poland, last Friday. Photo: Marek Borawski/KPRP via Reuters

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Polish President Andrzej Duda meet after Mr Zelensky's visit to London and Brussels, at the airport in Rzeszow, Poland, last Friday. Photo: Marek Borawski/KPRP via Reuters

Jessica Abrahams, Warsaw

Poland, one of Ukraine’s closest allies, yesterday became the latest country to cast doubt on whether the West will send Ukraine the fighter jets it desperately wants for its battle against Russia.

Poland has been among the fiercest supporters of sending weaponry to Ukraine but President Andrzej Duda told the BBC that sending jets was a “very serious decision” and “not easy to take”.

Telegraph Media Group Limited [2023]

More On Volodymyr Zelensky

Most Watched

Privacy