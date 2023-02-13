Polish President Andrzej Duda dampens Ukraine’s hopes of getting fighter jets, saying the decision is ‘not easy to take’

Poland, one of Ukraine’s closest allies, yesterday became the latest country to cast doubt on whether the West will send Ukraine the fighter jets it desperately wants for its battle against Russia.

Poland has been among the fiercest supporters of sending weaponry to Ukraine but President Andrzej Duda told the BBC that sending jets was a “very serious decision” and “not easy to take”.

Modern fighter jets are Ukraine’s biggest priority, and President Volodymyr Zelensky used his speech in Westminster last week to appeal for them.

However, Mr Duda said that Poland didn’t have enough jets to send by itself and noted that combat aircraft have significant maintenance needs, which would pose a challenge.

“It is not only about the jets,” he said. “You also need maintenance and... technical servicing, and so on and so forth. So it is not enough just to send a few planes.”

He said that whatever happened, there would need to be a “joint decision” by Nato member states.

Ukraine has been campaigning for modern Western fighter jets – primarily US-made F-16s – since securing Nato battle tanks last month.

But its pleas have been rebuffed by the US as concerns persist about Nato being drawn into the conflict. US President Joe Biden said his country would not send F-16s. Germany also appeared to rule out sending planes, saying it was too soon for those discussions.

After Mr Zelensky visited the UK last week – thanking the country “in advance” for providing jets – Ben Wallace, the British defence secretary, clarified that Ukraine is unlikely to receive British fighter jets until after the war is over.

“Britain hasn’t said it is necessarily going to send fighter jets to Ukraine,” he said. “What it has said is we’re going to start training to improve the resilience of Ukraine, probably post-conflict”.

The Ukrainian government does not appear deterred, however. “Let’s wait and see,” said Ukraine’s Ambassador to the UK, Vadym Prystaiko.

“That’s what we heard about tanks, about long-range artillery, that’s what we heard about everything. I know some leaders have to say these words for the sake of the unity of the alliance... [because] they’re trying to create a compromise and come to some sort of group decision.”