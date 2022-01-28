Polish government accused of ‘murder’ after death of woman refused abortion

Poland’s government was accused of “murder” yesterday after the death of a woman forced to carry a dead foetus in her womb under strict new abortion laws.

The 37-year-old woman, who was carrying twins and was in her first three months of pregnancy, lost one foetus in mid-December but was refused an abortion, according to her family, despite the threat to her health and life.

A few days later the other foetus died, and the woman, known only as Agnieszka, died not long afterwards, apparently from sepsis, although the exact cause is yet to be determined.

Women’s rights activists in Poland have blamed her death on the country’s strict abortion laws, which were tightened last year despite nationwide protests. All abortions except in the case of incest, rape or when the woman’s health is threatened are now illegal, making the regulations some of the harshest in the world.

Opponents of the law argue it has forced doctors into adopting a “wait-and-see” approach with dangerous pregnancies in case they face criminal prosecution for performing an abortion subsequently judged illegal.

Marta Lempart, leader of the National Women’s Strike movement, which was behind the protests, said: “It can happen to any of us. This time it was Agnieszka who died and I blame the ruling party for her death. They are the ones who murdered her.”

In a statement, the movement accused the government, dominated by the conservative Law and Justice party, of turning “maternity wards into torture chambers”.

The statement added: “We would forcibly remove you from your offices and drag you into the streets. If it were possible, we would have all of you put behind bars tonight.”

Supporters of the government, which has strong ties to the Catholic Church, have argued the tighter law protects foetuses with abnormalities from “eugenic abortions”.

In a statement, the hospital where Agnieszka died said: “The doctor’s actions had not been influenced by anything else apart from medical reasons and the care for the patient and her children.” Prosecutors have launched an investigation.

The family said on Facebook: “Unfortunately removing the dead foetus was not allowed because Polish law strictly forbids it. Yet another pregnant, innocent woman, mother and wife, has died.” The government is yet to comment.

Last year, thousands of Poles demonstrated after Izabela (30) died of sepsis after the death of her foetus. (© Telegraph Media Group 2022)

