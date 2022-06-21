| 12.1°C Dublin

Polish clown bringing smiles and laughs as he rescues evacuees from Ukraine’s worst conflict zones

Jan Tomasz Rogala&rsquo;s alter ego has taken on a new life, whisking his brightly coloured &ldquo;Doctor Clown&rdquo; van into conflict hotspots and trying to cheer up evacuees. Photo: Facebook/Jan Tomasz Rogala Expand

Jan Tomasz Rogala&rsquo;s alter ego has taken on a new life, whisking his brightly coloured &ldquo;Doctor Clown&rdquo; van into conflict hotspots and trying to cheer up evacuees. Photo: Facebook/Jan Tomasz Rogala

Nicola Smith and Illia Novikov

There are three things Jan Tomasz Rogala never forgets when he drives at full pelt into Ukraine’s worst conflict zones – a helmet, flak jacket and his bright red clown nose.

In his previous life before Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24, the 55-year-old Pole was a professional hospital clown, working with child cancer patients and their families in the eastern Ukrainian city of Dnipro.

