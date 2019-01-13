News Europe

Sunday 13 January 2019

Polish city's mayor stabbed on stage at charity event

Gdansk's Mayor Pawel Adamowicz speaks with people as he collects money for the Great Orchestra of Christmas Charity in Gdansk, Poland January 13, 2019. Agencja Gazeta/Bartosz Banka via REUTERS
Gdansk's Mayor Pawel Adamowicz speaks with people as he collects money for the Great Orchestra of Christmas Charity in Gdansk, Poland January 13, 2019. Agencja Gazeta/Bartosz Banka via REUTERS
Independent.ie Newsdesk

Independent.ie Newsdesk

The mayor of a city in Poland has been taken to hospital after being stabbed while on stage during the finale of a large charity event.

Gdansk mayor Pawel Adamowicz was attacked with a sharp tool during the "Light to Heaven" event, charity spokeswoman Magdalena Skorupka-Kaczmarek, told Polish news agency PAP.

She said there was no immediate word about the mayor's condition at the hospital. Mr Adamowicz has been mayor of Gdansk, a Baltic port city, since 1998.

Polish broadcaster TVN24 said that around 8pm local time a man rushed the stage and shouted something. It says the mayor was seen holding his belly.

TVN24 says a suspect was detained. Other Polish media reported that a knife was used in the attack.

Online Editors

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning.

Editors Choice

Also in World News