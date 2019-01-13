Polish city's mayor stabbed on stage at charity event
The mayor of a city in Poland has been taken to hospital after being stabbed while on stage during the finale of a large charity event.
Gdansk mayor Pawel Adamowicz was attacked with a sharp tool during the "Light to Heaven" event, charity spokeswoman Magdalena Skorupka-Kaczmarek, told Polish news agency PAP.
She said there was no immediate word about the mayor's condition at the hospital. Mr Adamowicz has been mayor of Gdansk, a Baltic port city, since 1998.
Polish broadcaster TVN24 said that around 8pm local time a man rushed the stage and shouted something. It says the mayor was seen holding his belly.
TVN24 says a suspect was detained. Other Polish media reported that a knife was used in the attack.
