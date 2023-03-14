| 5.5°C Dublin

Polish activist convicted for helping woman obtain abortion pills

Independent.ie Newsdesk

A Warsaw court on Tuesday convicted a women's rights activist for helping a victim of domestic violence access abortion pills in Poland, and sentenced her to eight months of community service.

The case of Justyna Wydrzyńska has been closely watched by human rights activists, who believe it will set a precedent in a country with some of Europe's most restrictive abortion legislation.

