Policeman and five walkers killed in Alps avalanches

Six people have been killed in two separate avalanches in the Austrian Alps.

In the Dachstein area, a group of mountains located on the border of Upper Austria and Styria, a group of five snowshoers were swept away by an avalanche at about 9.30am yesterday.

The hikers were believed to be from the Czech Republic.

Emergency services were called immediately by witnesses but were not able to save the victims.

In the Grossglockner area of south-western Austria, a 33-year-old policeman died during an alpine training session after a separate avalanche hit.

