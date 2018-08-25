Police to probe Salmond sex harassment allegations

Police confirmed last night they had opened an investigation into claims that former Scottish National Party (SNP) leader Alex Salmond sexually harassed two female members of staff.

Scotland's former first minister has denied the allegations, while admitting he was "no saint" when he was in office.

He said he had made many mistakes in his political and personal life and was not a "paragon of virtue" but had never harassed anyone and had never "engaged in criminality".

His successor, Nicola Sturgeon, said the claims were "incredibly difficult" for her and the SNP but insisted they could not be "swept under the carpet".

The incidents are alleged to have happened in December 2013, at Bute House, the first minister's official residence in Edinburgh.

Two complaints were raised in January against Mr Salmond after Ms Sturgeon approved new procedures for investigating complaints of harassment in the workplace.

Mr Salmond learned of the allegations against him in March.

Questions will be asked about when Ms Sturgeon - who was Mr Salmond's deputy when the incidents allegedly happened - became aware of any rumours or allegations.

Ms Sturgeon insisted that the first she knew of the complaints was in April this year.

One SNP figure said there were tensions between Mr Salmond and "some of the people around her [Ms Sturgeon]" adding: "It is more personal than political." However, in a series of interviews yesterday, Mr Salmond described Ms Sturgeon as being a "close friend and colleague for many years", and said he had discussed the matter with her on three occasions.

He would not be drawn on the nature of the complaints, or on whether other complaints had been made against him.

He also said he was not certain of the identities of those involved, but wanted their anonymity to be protected. (© Daily Telegraph, London)

