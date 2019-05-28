Police swoop to arrest Lyon bomb suspects

French police have arrested a 24-year-old Algerian computer student suspected of planting a bomb in Lyon last week that wounded 13 people.

Three other people were also arrested in connection with the case, which is being treated as a terrorist attack.

A man was spotted by security cameras leaving the explosive device - with screws and metal balls packed into a paper bag- in a pedestrian shopping street in the French city on Friday a minute before it exploded.

Sources close to the investigation said the suspect did not have a police record while the other three detainees included his mother and younger brother.

Police found the man thanks to security camera footage, said Lyon Mayor Gérard Collomb.

Footage showed a masked man wheeling a bike to the scene before leaving a bag outside a bakery. Police then tracked him to a city suburb.

DNA traces were found on the remains of the parcel, according to sources.

Another said judicial police tailed the man and arrested him in the city centre as he got off a bus.

Police searched the suspect's home but decided not to arrest him for fear there could still be some of the unstable homemade explosive used in the attack.

Irish Independent