Police seize crossbows, firearms and swords following foiled far-right plot to restore German monarchy

Masked police officers lead Heinrich XIII Prince Reuss to a police vehicle during a raid against so-called 'Reich citizens' in Frankfurt, Germany. Photo: Boris Roessler/dpa via AP Expand

Jorg Luyken

German police have seized crossbows, firearms and night-vision goggles in dozens of raids linked to a foiled far-right plot to reinstall a monarchy.

Weapons and munitions were found at more than 50 addresses, Holger Munch, the head of Germany’s federal crime agency, confirmed yesterday.

