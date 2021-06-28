Police search for supporter who caused huge Tour de France crash

Carnage: Bloodied riders lie on the ground after crashing in the Tour de France on Saturday. Photo: Anne-Christine Poujoulat/ Reuters

French police are searching for a female spectator who triggered one of the worst multi-rider crashes in recent cycling history on the opening stage of the 108th Tour de France in Brittany on Saturday.

The unnamed fan faces possible legal action, with French prosecutors confirming they have opened a criminal inquiry for “deliberately violating safety regulations and so causing injuries that might prevent someone working for up to three months”.

This is an indictable offence in France punishable by up to a year in prison.

Tour organisers ASO said on Saturday that they would press charges. “We are suing this woman who behaved so badly,” said race deputy director Pierre-Yves Thouault.

“We are doing this so that the tiny minority of people who do this don’t spoil the show for everyone.”

The spectator, who left the scene before police arrived, was holding a cardboard sign with a message saying ‘Allez Opi-Omi’ [‘Go Granny and Grandpa’] and leaning slightly into the road, looking in the opposite direction to the approaching peloton.

The sign caught the arm of Jumbo-Visma’s Tony Martin, bringing the German down and causing chaos behind him.

The Finistere gendarmerie said it was investigating the “manifestly deliberate violation of an obligation of safety or prudence”.

“The spectator who caused this accident left the scene before the arrival of the investigators,” said a spokesman.

“Everything is being done to try and find her.

"She was wearing glasses and was dressed in blue jeans, a red and white striped sweater, and a waxed yellow jacket.”

No one was seriously injured as a result of the crash.

Jasha Sütterlin (team DSM) was taken to hospital with an injured hand but was cleared of any fractures.

A second multi-rider pile-up later in the stage was far more costly, injuring at least 25 riders and forcing Marc Soler (Movistar), Cyril Lemoine (B&B Hotels-KTM) and Ignatas Konovalovas (Groupama-FDJ) to abandon the race. (© Telegraph Media Group Ltd 2021)