Police launch manhunt after eight shot dead

German police last night said eight people had been killed in shootings in the city of Hanau, near Frankfurt.

A short police statement gave no information on the victims but said special forces were searching for the gunmen who fled the scene in a car. The reason for the shootings was not clear.

Regional broadcaster Hessischer Rundfunk reported that one attack took place in a hookah lounge in the centre of the city. It said witnesses reported hearing eight or nine shots and seeing at least one person lying on the ground.

The perpetrators then apparently drove in a dark-coloured car to another part of the city, where shots were fired in another hookah lounge, the broadcaster said.

Irish Independent