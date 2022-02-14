Police in Paris have shot a man who threatened officers with a knife at a train station.

Officers were confronted by the man at the Gare du Nord train station in the capital's 10 arrondissement at around 7am local time on Monday.

He confronted police with the knife and was then shot, minister of the interior Gérald Darmanin confirmed.

Mr Darmanin said: "This morning around 7am, a police patrol was threatened by an individual armed with a knife in public transport in the Ile-de-France region.

"The police used their weapon, thus removing any danger, for themselves and for the travelers."

Footage uploaded to social media appeared to show a commotion inside the train station as officers confronted the man.

A number of shots can be heard before people in the station take cover.

France transport minister Jean-Baptiste Djebbari told local radio station RMC Radio that the man has died.

“The person who attacked them died on the spot,” Mr Djebbari said.

He added that two officers suffered minor injuries following the incident, which has disrupted traffic around the station.

It is unclear at this stage what the man’s motives were.