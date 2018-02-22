Police in Montenegro identify US embassy attacker as ex-soldier

Police formally identified the suspect by his initials, DJ, in line with an earlier police source identifying him as ex-soldier Dalibor Jaukovic.

They said Montenegrin police and the FBI are checking Jaukovic's accounts on social networks.

He posted on Facebook a photo of an army decoration apparently signed by former Serbian strongman Slobodan Milosevic and openly opposed Montenegro's membership in Nato last year.

Police say they are still investigating Jaukovic's motives and whether he had acted alone. They say security has been increased around foreign embassies in Montenegro.