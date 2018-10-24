Police identify man in Ryanair racist rant incident

A man who was caught on camera while subjecting an elderly woman to a racist rant on a Ryanair flight has been identified.

Essex Police have confirmed they know who the passenger is, but it is understood that he has not yet been questioned about his shocking tirade.

A spokesperson said that officers are collating information on the incident and it is being sent through Interpol to the Spanish police, who are leading an investigation.

There was a social media outcry after another passenger on the flight from Barcelona to Stansted in Essex posted a mobile phone video of the incident.

The recording that went viral showed the man calling Delsie Gayle (77) an "ugly black b******" and a "stupid ugly cow".

Ryanair said it reported the incident to police in Essex, and cannot comment further as it is a police matter.

Meanwhile, members of Ryanair's cabin crew based in Portugal said they were called to a meeting in Dublin today to explain how a photo of them sleeping on the floor at Malaga Airport got on social media.

Their plane diverted during Storm Leslie on October 13.

Fernando Gandra, of the SNPVAC, said they were asked to attend a meeting in Swords.

Ryanair posted CCTV footage of the photo being allegedly staged, and described it as a fake.

"We don't comment on internal discussions with our people," said a spokesperson.

