Police fire tear gas as protests in Paris against Emmanuel Macron turn violent

French police fired tear gas to push back black-clad anarchists who ransacked business premises in Paris yesterday during May Day protests against the policies of newly re-elected p resident Emmanuel Macron.

Thousands of people joined May Day marches across France, in which they called for salary increases and for Mr Macron to drop his plan to raise the retirement age.

Most were peaceful but violence broke out in Paris at the start of the march near La Republique Square and when it reached La Nation Square in eastern Paris.

“Black Bloc” anarchists ransacked a McDonald’s restaurant on the Place Leon Blum and trashed several real estate agencies. Their windows were broken and bins set on fire.

Police said activists had even attacked firemen trying to put out fires. Police responded by firing tear ga s.

Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said theses acts of violence in Paris were “not acceptable”.

About 250 rallies were organised in Paris and other cities including Lille, Nantes, Toulouse and Marseille. In the capital, trade unionists were joined by political figures – mostly from the left – and climate activists.

The cost of living was the main theme in the presidential election campaign and looks set to be equally prominent ahead of June legislative elections that Mr Macron’s party and its allies must win if he is to be able to implement his pro-business policies, including increasing retirement age to 65 from 62.

Joshua Antunes, a 19-year-old student said: “It is important to show Macron and the whole political world that we are prepared to defend our social rights.” He also criticised the president’s “inactivity” on environment issues.

Marchers carried banners reading “Retirement at 60, Freeze Prices” and “Macron, Get Out”.

“The government has got to deal with the purchasing power problem by raising wages,” said Philippe Martinez, the head of the hardline CGT union.

Mr Macron won a new five-year presidential term after beating far-right challenger Marine Le Pen in last week’s run-off vote.

Far-left leader Jean-Luc Me lenchon, who came third in the first round of the presidential vote, attended the Paris march. He wants to rally a union of the left, including the Greens, to dominate parliament and force Mr Macron into an awkward “cohabitation”, but so far this has not materialised.

“We will not make a single concession on pensions,” Mr Me lenchon said before the march started.

He said he still hoped an agreement to build a new union of the left could be reached by yesterday evening.

Protests to mark May Day were held in other countries across Europe.

Turkish police moved quickly in Istanbul and encircled protesters near the barred-off Taksim Square. More than 160 people were detained by Turkish police for demonstrating without permits and resisting officers at the square.

In Italy, after a two-year pandemic lull, an outdoor mega-concert was set for Rome, with rallies and protests in cities across the country. Besides work, peace was an underlying theme, with many calls for an end to Russia’s war in Ukraine.