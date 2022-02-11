Police ban ‘freedom convoy’ protest from entering Paris

Paris police have banned a French “freedom convoy” of motorists protesting against Covid restrictions from entering the French capital from today, citing their failure to declare the protests and fears of unrest amid similar protests in Canada.

Motorists set out from southern France on Wednesday with the aim of converging on Paris and Brussels to demand an end to Covid restrictions and measures against high gas prices and the cost of living.

They have been inspired by demonstrators who have gridlocked the Canadian capital Ottawa, and similar protests in New Zealand.

After initially playing down the threat from the movement, Paris police have now announced that protesters will be barred from entering the capital from today until Monday, citing the “risks of disturbing public order”.

“There will be a special deployment...to prevent blockages of major roads, issue tickets and arrest those who infringe on this protest ban,” the city’s police said in a statement yesterday.

Motorists who violate the order risk two years in prison, a €4,500 fine and suspended driver’s licence, warned the state prefecture.

Despite the ban, online chat groups in France have been calling for drivers to travel to Paris starting tonight, and to continue on to Brussels for a “European convergence” on Monday.

Small groups of drivers set out on Wednesday from Bayonne on France’s Atlantic coast and Nice on the French Riviera, with stickers on their cars reading “Freedom Convoy”.

Initially among the world’s most vaccine-sceptic countries, the vast majority of French are now double or triple-vaccinated.

There have been weekly protests against vaccine rules and virus-related restrictions for several months, notably by far-right groups, but participation in the protests has waned of late.



Meanwhile car manufacturers began slowing production lines near the Canadian border after truckers blocked the busiest crossing to the US in protest at coronavirus restrictions.

The blockade at the Ambassador Bridge connecting Windsor, Ontario, to Detroit, Michigan, has led carmakers to warn of a potential “widespread impact” on North America’s motor industry.

