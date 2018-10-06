The decision to drop a 2005 London-based rape allegation against Cristiano Ronaldo should be re-examined, MPs and UK campaigners said last night.

Police are urged to re-examine 2005 accusation against Ronaldo of rape in hotel

Women's groups and MPs expressed concern after it emerged the case against the Portuguese footballer was dismissed in less than a month by prosecutors.

Questions were also raised over the revelation that one of his accusers suddenly decided to withdraw her complaint without explanation.

Ronaldo, one of the biggest names in world football with marketing endorsements worth hundreds of millions of euro, is facing an allegation of rape in the US dating to 2009.

He is accused of sexually assaulting Kathryn Mayorga (33) at the Palm Casino resort in Las Vegas.

It is claimed he paid her €327,000 the following year as part of a non-disclosure agreement to buy her silence, but her lawyers have now issued a summons for which he has 20 days to respond.

Ms Mayorga's lawyers are now appealing for the two women from the 2005 case in London to come forward.

Labout MP Jess Phillips, who sits on the Women and Equalities committee, called for the CPS to re-open the 2005 case and to look into the second allegation which was dropped.

"The CPS (Crown Prosecution Service) should be looking at those cases and re-contacting the victims to ask if they would like the process restarted," she said. Rachel Krys, co-founder of the End Violence Against Women Coalition, said 2005 was a "dark time" for prosecuting serious sexual offences, and said it was vital victims could have complete confidence in the system.

She said: "It is essential the police and prosecution service do everything in their power to ensure justice is done."

The footballer and his cousin, Nonu Aveiro, were arrested in October 2005 after being accused of raping two women in the penthouse suite of the Sanderson Hotel.

Ronaldo has vehemently denied the allegations, calling rape an "abominable crime".

