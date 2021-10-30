Poles summon ambassador over Belgian PM’s rule of law comments

Poland has summoned Belgium’s ambassador, a foreign ministry spokesman told state-run news agency PAP, after Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo accused Warsaw of “playing with fire” in a worsening dispute with Brussels over the rule of law.

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki told the Financial Times that Poland would defend itself with any means at its disposal if Brussels was to start “the third world war” by withholding funds in a dispute over judicial reforms.

“You are playing a dangerous game, you are playing with fire when waging war with your European colleagues for internal political reasons,” De Croo said in a speech in Bruges this week, according to a transcript.

Polish Foreign Ministry Spokesman Lukasz Jasina told PAP the Belgian ambassador had been summoned to the Foreign Ministryover De Croo’s comments.

The Belgian Embassy in Warsaw did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The European Commission has demanded that Poland undo a disciplinary regime for judges that critics say increases political control over the courts in order to unlock €36bn of grants and loans to help its economy recover from the Covid-19 pandemic, part of growing financial pressure on Warsaw.

The EU’s top court has also imposed fines of €1m a day on Poland for failing implement a ruling to dissolve a disciplinary chamber for judges.

Warsaw has condemned the use of financial penalties as “blackmail”.

Meanwhile, Poland’s far-right group leader has vowed to hold a new form of Independence March on November 11 after the Warsaw Appeals Court rejected the group’s complaint against a ban on their annual event that recently featured radical slogans and violence.

The leader of the nationalist Independence March organisation, Robert Bakiewicz, said the march will go ahead in the centre of Warsaw but in a smaller form, as required by pandemic restrictions. He invited supporters to stroll along.

Originally a popular, massive event marking Poland’s regaining sovereignty on November 11, 1918, after World War I, the annual march has attracted far-right groups in recent years under Poland’s right-wing government.

Warsaw’s District Court this week banned this year’s march, backing a decision by Mayor Rafal Trzaskowski and stressing that the organisers broke the ban last year.

