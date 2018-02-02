Poland's Nazi complicity bill countered in Israel

The bill passed the upper chamber of Poland's parliament, after it was approved in the lower house on the eve of Holocaust Remembrance Day last week.

A phone call between ­Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin ­Netanyahu and his Polish ­counterpart, Mateusz Morawiecki, failed to derail the bill, which would impose up to three years in jail or fines for suggesting Poles helped the Nazis murder almost all of the country's Jews during World War II.

Israel's Foreign Ministry said yesterday it "views with utmost gravity any attempt to challenge historical truth. No law will change the facts".