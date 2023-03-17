| 9°C Dublin

Poland to hand over MiG fighter jets to Ukraine ‘within the next few days’

Move to give a dozen warplanes to Kyiv is first by a Nato country

President of Poland Andrzej Duda. Photo: EPA-EFE Expand

President of Poland Andrzej Duda. Photo: EPA-EFE

Jake Maxwell

Poland said yesterday it plans to give Ukraine about a dozen MiG-29 fighter jets, which would make it the first Nato member to fulfil Kyiv’s increasingly urgent requests for warplanes to defend itself against the Russian invasion.

Warsaw will hand over four of the Soviet-made warplanes “within the next few days”, President Andrzej Duda said, and the rest needed servicing but would be supplied later.

