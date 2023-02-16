| 8.4°C Dublin

Poland sued by Commission over breaches of EU law

Jan Strupczewski

The European Commission sued Poland yesterday in the EU’s top court over violations of EU law by the Polish Constitutional Tribunal and its case law, the Commission said in a statement.

The lawsuit is part of a wider clash between the EU and the eurosceptic and nationalist government that has been running Poland since 2015 over the rule of law, which has already resulted in the suspension of EU funds for Warsaw.

