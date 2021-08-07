Poland should not stay in EU ‘at any price’, insists justice minister

Poland should not stay in the European Union “at any price”, the country’s hard-right justice minister said yesterday, accusing the bloc of “blackmail” and a “colonial mentality”.

Zbigniew Ziobro railed against threatened EU fines over Polish judicial reforms which are widely seen as compromising the independence of the country’s courts.

“I am completely against giving in to illegal EU blackmail,” he told Rzeczpospolita newspaper. “The belief that the EU is a good uncle who gives us money, and we should accept all its demands at all costs, is propaganda and false.

“We should fight to defend our autonomy and our position within the EU. Otherwise Poles will lose from EU membership. We should be in, but not at any price.”

Despite the fighting talk from Mr Ziobro, Poland is not thought likely to leave the EU.

His United Poland party is a small junior coalition partner in the Law and Justice (PiS)-led government.

EU membership remains overwhelmingly popular in Poland, and Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki has already indicated he is ready to compromise with Brussels.

The row centres on a new disciplinary chamber introduced by the PiS government that has the power to punish judges for their rulings.

The reform has been widely condemned as political interference in the courts, and the European Court of Justice ruled it is in breach of EU law.

The European Commission has given Poland until August 16 to reverse the decision, and threatened fines if it does not.

The issue could become the battleground for a long-predicted showdown between the EU and the PiS government over its erosion of the rule of law in Poland.

But Mr Morawiecki’s moves so far suggest his government is preparing to back down rather than face a head-on clash with Brussels.

“We are in a situation where perhaps the disciplinary chamber should be reviewed,” he said last month. “The chamber hasn’t fulfilled our expectations.”

Mr Ziobro’s outburst appears to be a reaction to that conciliatory tone.

“The prime minister believes in seeking compromises,” he said. “We think EU aggression should be met with a tough response.

“If we agree to the illegal diktats of the ECJ today, tomorrow it could issue a verdict ordering Poland to introduce gay marriage, for example, or the adoption of children by such couples.” (© Telegraph Media Group Ltd 2021)