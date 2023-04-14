| 3°C Dublin

Close

Poland seeking approval to send fighter jets to Ukraine to defend against Russian air attacks

A Ukrainian serviceman stands next to a 2S3 Akatsiia self-propelled howitzer near the frontline town of Bakhmut. Photo: Reuters/Oleksandr Klymenko Expand

Close

A Ukrainian serviceman stands next to a 2S3 Akatsiia self-propelled howitzer near the frontline town of Bakhmut. Photo: Reuters/Oleksandr Klymenko

A Ukrainian serviceman stands next to a 2S3 Akatsiia self-propelled howitzer near the frontline town of Bakhmut. Photo: Reuters/Oleksandr Klymenko

A Ukrainian serviceman stands next to a 2S3 Akatsiia self-propelled howitzer near the frontline town of Bakhmut. Photo: Reuters/Oleksandr Klymenko

Sabine Siebold

Poland is seeking approval from Germany to export five old German MiG-29 fighter jets to bolster Ukraine’s air power against the Russian invasion, officials in Berlin said yesterday.

German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius said the government would respond after consultations between his ministry, the chancellery and other stakeholders.

More On Ukraine

Most Watched

Privacy