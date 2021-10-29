Poland refuses to pay EU fines of €1m a day in rule of law row

President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen in Brussels yesterday said she may withhold funds to Poland. Photo: Reuters

Poland “cannot and should not” pay fines to Brussels over a rule of law spat, the justice minister said yesterday.

Warsaw was told this week it would be charged €1m a day over its failure to close a disciplinary chamber for judges on the grounds that it lacked sufficient independence from the government.

That comes on top of daily charges of €500,000 imposed last month to punish the country for not shuttering a mine involved in a dispute with the Czech Republic.

The prospect of having to hand over money to the European Commission has provoked a heated reaction from the Polish government, and placed further pressure on already fraught tensions between Warsaw and Brussels.

“The Polish state cannot succumb to lawlessness,” Zbigniew Ziobro, the justice minister, known for a hard-line attitude to the EU, said yesterday.

“Whether it’s the unlawful penalties concerning Turow [the mine]... or the case of the penalty for changes to the judicial system, Poland cannot and should not pay a single zloty.”

Ursula von der Leyen, the president of the European Commission , threatened to withhold access to millions of euro from a pandemic recovery fund if Poland did not obey.

“We want to put into that recovery and resilience plan a clear commitment to dismantle the disciplinary chamber, to end or reform the disciplinary regime and to start a process to reinstall the judges,” Mrs Von der Leyen said.

If the threat materialises, Poland stands to lose €58bn in grants and loans, which would blow a significant hole in its finances. In an apparent effort to defuse EU-Polish tensions, senior figures in the Polish government have stressed that it plans to wind up the chamber.

Konrad Szymanski, Poland’s Europe minister, said yesterday that the chamber in its current form “will cease to exist”, though when this would happen remained unclear.

