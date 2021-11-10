Poland accuses EU of acting ‘in bad faith’ over blocked €36bn – and threatens to stop paying fees

Poland accused the European Union of acting in “bad faith” in their conflict over access to €36bn in pandemic aid and suggested the country may stop paying its membership fees to the bloc if the situation escalates.

Deputy Justice Minister Sebastian Kaleta said it was beyond the government’s power to restore suspended judges, one of three conditions the EU set for Poland to release the funds. He accused the EU’s executive of having double standards and said it should back off.

“If the situation escalates and Poland doesn’t receive funds, we will look for a way to recover this loss,” Mr Kaleta said. “The topic of possibly suspending payment of our membership fee is being raised as part of the public debate.”

The defiance from the ministry, which has spearheaded an overhaul of Poland’s courts, coincides with a deadline for the country to explain how it intends to change the system for disciplining judges. The country has been fined €1m a day by the EU’s top court for failing to shutter the system.

The EU’s largest eastern nation is a net recipient of EU funds, and in response to the refusal to pay what it owes, the EU is threatening to withhold budget payments, which are separate from the pandemic aid, to cover the unpaid bills.

Poland has promised to dismantle the judicial disciplinary mechanism, and the justice ministry is pushing for the change to be a part of a wider revamp that would restructure the judiciary.

Mr Kaleta said the changes have been ready since 2018 and the ministry is waiting for a green light from Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki.

“So far the prime minister has conducted talks with the European Commission in good faith, while everything now suggests the Commission is acting in bad faith,” he said.