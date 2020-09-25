Poisoned Navalny's flat is seized by Russian authorities

Court marshals have seized Alexei Navalny's Moscow apartment in what appears to be a warning to the Russian opposition leader ahead of his possible return home.

The politician was discharged from a German hospital on Wednesday after spending weeks in a medically induced coma following his poisoning in Siberia.

Mr Navalny (44) has vowed to return to Russia after he makes a full recovery in Germany and the Kremlin has said there is nothing stopping him from doing so.

But his two-bedroom apartment on the outskirts of Moscow has now been seized by court marshals to enforce last year's near-€1m court ruling in favour of a catering company linked to Kremlin-connected businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin.

Kira Yarmysh, Mr Navalny's spokesman, said in a video statement the court marshals' ruling to freeze the politician's bank accounts and place a ban on any property deals related to his Moscow flat was issued a week after Mr Navalny suddenly fell ill on a plane, due to what later turned out to be a poisoning with the Soviet-era nerve agent Novichok.

The lawsuit relates to an investigation by Mr Navalny's allies into a dysentery outbreak in Moscow schools linked to lunches provided by Mr Prigozhin's company.

Russian courts previously awarded damages to the parents of children who got ­dysentery in December 2018.

However, a separate court ruling found that an investigation by Mr Navalny's allies had hurt the professional reputation of Mr Prigozhin's company.

"Instead of siding with the affected children, the court stood by Prigozhin by freezing accounts and seizing the apartment of a person who was in a coma," Ms Yarmysh said. "This is probably all you need to know about Russian justice."

She added that Mr Navalny could still live in his Moscow flat.

Bank accounts of Mr Navalny's anti-corruption foundation and several of his allies have been frozen in connection with the same lawsuit.

