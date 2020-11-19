PM Johnson now single biggest threat to future of UK, claims Labour leader Starmer

Boris Johnson was labelled the “single biggest threat” to the UK and came under fire over Covid-19 contracts as he responded to Prime Minister’s Questions from self-isolation.

The UK prime minister appeared on television screens in the House of Commons chamber after being confined to Downing Street following contact with Tory MP Lee Anderson, who tested positive for coronavirus.

Keir Starmer was in his usual seat in the chamber as he asked why Mr Johnson had said Scottish devolution was “a disaster”, before raising further concerns over how taxpayers’ cash has been spent on securing vital equipment during the pandemic.

The Labour leader demanded a “cast-iron” assurance from Mr Johnson that future government contracts would be subject to the proper processes.

His remarks came after the National Audit Office (NAO) found a lack of transparency around some of the key decisions taken as £18bn of coronavirus contracts were awarded by the end of July.

Mr Johnson responded by labelling Mr Starmer “Captain Hindsight”, and defended the government’s efforts to secure personal protective equipment (PPE).

Opening Prime Minister’s Questions, Mr Starmer described devolution in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland as “one of the proudest achievements of the last Labour government” as he pressed Mr Johnson on his comments.

Mr Johnson replied: “I think what has unquestionably been a disaster is the way in which the Scottish National Party have taken and used devolution as means not to improve the lives of their constituents, not to address their health concerns, not to improve education in Scotland, but constantly – and I know this is actually a point of view that is shared by (Mr Starmer) – but constantly to campaign for the break-up of our country.

“To turn devolution, otherwise a sound policy for which I myself personally benefited when I was running London, but turn devolution into a mission to break up the UK. That, in my view, would be a disaster.”

Mr Starmer countered that “the single biggest threat to the future of the United Kingdom is the prime minister every time he opens his mouth”. Turning to Covid-19, Mr Starmer accused the government of not paying people enough to isolate properly. He added: “We learnt this week they can find £21m of taxpayers’ money to pay a go-between to deliver lucrative contracts to the Department of Health.”

Online Editors