‘Please help us get out – we have just hours to live,’ say troops making last stand in Mariupol

Damaged buildings in Mariupol, with the Azovstal Iron and Steel Works plant in the background

Ten-year-old Vova looks at the grave of his mother, Maryna, while his father, Ivan Drahun, prays during her funeral in Bucha, on the outskirts of Kyiv

Troops defending Mariupol may have only “days or hours” to live and need international help to evacuate, one of their chiefs has said.

In a video filmed inside the besieged Azovstal steel factory, Major Serhei Volyna, commanding the Ukrainian 36th Marine Brigade, said his troops are outnumbered “10 to one” and called for extraction to a third country.

“This is our appeal to the world. It could be the last appeal for our lives,” he said in the clip filmed in a bunker beneath the factory. “The enemy has the advantage in the air, in artillery, in land forces, in equipment and tanks.

“We appeal and plead to all world leaders to help us. We ask them to use the procedure of extraction and take us to the territory of a third country.

“All of us – the Mariupol military garrison, more than 500 wounded, and hundreds of civilians including women and children.”

Major Volyna is one of a small number of soldiers, mostly from the marines and the Azov Regiment, holding out in the steelworks’ underground bunkers.

Yesterday, a Russian ultimatum to the soldiers to lay down their arms by 11am GMT passed without mass capitulation. The soldiers have been joined by a number of civilians, many of them family members of Ukrainian servicemen who fear falling into Russian custody.

Whatsapp Damaged buildings in Mariupol, with the Azovstal Iron and Steel Works plant in the background

Footage on Tuesday showed women and children, many dressed in coats bearing the logo of Metinvest, the firm that owns the steelworks, in a bunker lined with beds.

“I’m here with three children. This is really not a place for children. You can’t learn here, you can’t develop, there’s not much food. Children’s teeth begin to rot. You’re not getting enough vitamin D, not enough sun,” a woman said.

“My youngest cries about everything – he twitches in his sleep. He and the eldest are slowly becoming depressed. You miss a peaceful life. It’s been really scary lately – just walking out of the bunker and using the toilet is scary.”

The troops and civilians in Mariupol have been under siege since the beginning of March, when Russian forces completed an encirclement of the city and attacked with concentrated artillery barrages.

The Mariupol defenders have fought a desperate battle against the combined regular Russian forces and troops under the banner of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), a self-proclaimed breakaway state controlled by Moscow.

Their last redoubt in the steel factory, an huge Soviet-era complex riddled with bunkers and underground tunnels, has come under intense bombardment from bunker-busting bombs.

Denis Pushilin, head of the DPR, said Russian special forces had begun to storm the steelworks on Tuesday. He said the goal was to finish the operation as soon as possible.

On Monday, Major Volyna said wounded people were dying in agony because anaesthetic and other medical supplies had long run out. But he warned the world not to trust Russian offers of a “green corridor” for evacuation.

“It is a hoax to destroy the Ukrainian military group in Mariupol without a fight,” he wrote in a statement.

He appeared to be alluding to the 2014 battle of Illovaisk, when Russian forces massacred a retreating Ukrainian column after promising them safe passage.

A top US State Department official yesterday said there was “hope” Russia would allow safe passage for wounded soldiers and civilians. Victoria Nuland, under-secretary of state for political affairs, said it was her understanding that “there will be Nato allies involved in that if it happens”.

She appeared to be referring to France’s offer to organise an evacuation along with Turkey and Greece. French president Emmanuel Macron called off one attempt at such an operation last month after a phone call with Vladimir Putin. Ms Nuland said evacuation deals had “fallen apart a number of times before”.

It is not clear exactly how many soldiers remain in the pocket, or how many civilians are sheltering with them.

Yesterday, Volodymyr Zelensky, Ukraine’s president, put the number at 1,000 civilians. Mr Zelensky added he was prepared to offer an exchange of prisoners of war with Russia to ensure safe passage for those who remain.

Lt Col Denys Prokopenko, commander of the Azov Regiment, said in a video on Monday that they included “people of all ages, women, children, and families of Mariupol defenders. They are sheltering in the basements and bunkers from the ‘Russian world’.”

He said Russian forces have been firing “willingly” and “indiscriminately” on the factory with air strikes, bunker-busting bombs and artillery and naval gunfire. Yesterday an Azov fighter in the steelworks told local media that a large bomb had been dropped on a bunker holding civilians, but that it was impossible to dig out survivors because of the unrelenting bombardment.

Whatsapp Smoke rises above the Azovstal Iron and Steel Works complex yesterday

Svyatoslav Palamar, a deputy commander of Azov, told The Economist that the bomb hit the facility’s hospital and that there were “many people” dead and “many under rubble”.

An agreed humanitarian corridor to evacuate citizens from Mariupol failed again yesterday after Russian forces violated a ceasefire, Ukraine’s deputy prime minister has claimed.

Iryna Vereshchuk said that Putin’s troops had not respected a ceasefire as authorities attempted to rescue civilians from the steelworks.

The deputy commander of the Azov Regiment in Mariupol, Svyatoslav Kalamar, told Ukrainian TV that civilians were too frightened to make their way to the agreed evacuation points because Azovstal was under constant bombardment.

The fall of Mariupol would free up thousands of Russian troops for the Kremlin’s grand offensive to capture other parts of the Donetsk and Luhansk, collectively known as the Donbas.

It came as Russian forces warned civilians that they could be shot if they are seen without a white armband or ribbon to signify they are not enemy soldiers.

