Plant-based food is ‘too realistic’ for French butchers amid advertising ban

France is preparing to outlaw plant-based foods being sold using terms which traditionally apply to meat products. Photo: Stock Image

French butchers have been accused of trying to ban vegan bacon because it tastes too realistic.

The row broke out as France prepares to outlaw plant-based foods being sold using terms such as “sausage”, “steak” or “bacon”, which traditionally apply to meat products.

INAPORC, a pork industry association, served company La Vie with formal notice for “unfair competition” for its vegan lardons.

It said they risked “deceiving consumers” into thinking they were buying meat lardons and said their advertising campaign, which urged customers to “try pork without pork” was discrediting their industry.

La Vie took out a full back-page advert in Le Parisien newspaper to hit back at the meat lobbyists.

It read: “Dear pork lobby. Thanks for the compliment. We think that your pork lardons are indistinguishable from our veggie lardons. Would you mind changing your recipe?”

This is printed on a mocked-up postcard, with the address printed on the right and room for a stamp, and an invitation for fake meat fans to send it to INAPORC.

“The pork lobby is attacking us because our veggie lardons are indistinguishable from pork lardons,” the advert read. “Help us defend ourselves, by sending them this letter.”

The labelling ban on plant-based foods is meant to prevent shoppers being confused between vegetarian and meat meals.

Critics argue that it is unnecessary and will harm a new industry that is good for the environment because it reduces meat consumption. (© Telegraph Media Group Ltd 2022)

