The restoration of Notre Dame Cathedral has been halted by the coronavirus crisis a year after fire gutted its interior and toppled its spire.

Some scaffolding erected for an earlier renovation project melted in the blaze on April 15, 2019. The unstable scaffolding further endangers the cathedral and now workers have been sent home because of the lockdown. Jean-Louis Georgelin is in charge of the reconstruction of the landmark from the 12th and 13th centuries.

Irish Independent