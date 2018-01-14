News Europe

Sunday 14 January 2018

Plane skids off Turkish runway on Black Sea coast

A Pegasus Airlines aircraft is pictured after it skidded off the runway at Trabzon airport by the Black Sea in Trabzon, Turkey, January 14, 2018. Muhammed Kacar/Dogan News Agency via REUTERS
Independent.ie Newsdesk

A Pegasus Airlines flight skidded off the runway of a Turkish coastal airport and ended up halfway down a steep slope into the Black Sea, but no passengers or crew were hurt, Turkish media reported on Sunday.

The incident happened on Saturday night at Trabzon airport in northeast Turkey. Pictures from the site showed the plane's nose close to the water's edge.

Pegasus Airlines said in a statement that the Boeing 737-800 aircraft, flying from Ankara to Trabzon, "had a runway excursion incident" as it landed but the 162 passengers, two pilots and four cabin crew were unhurt.

