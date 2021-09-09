Plane carrying German football team forced to make emergency landing in Scotland

A plane carrying the German football team has been forced to make an emergency landing in Edinburgh this morning.

The Germany team were flying back to Frankfurt from Reykjavik after beating Iceland 4-0 in a World Cup qualifying match last night.

The plane was diverted over Scotland and landed at Edinburgh Airport at around 4am.

It is unclear if the plane is damaged.

The team’s official Twitter account announced they had to make a stopover “as a precaution” in Edinburgh.

#infotweet Safety first. Sichere Zwischenlandung als VorsichtsmaÃnahme in Edinburgh. Von dort aus individuelle Weiter- und RÃ¼ckreise geplant. — Die Mannschaft (@DFB_Team) September 9, 2021

It read: “Safety first. Safe stopover as a precaution in Edinburgh. From there, individual onward and return journeys are planned.”

Another tweet stated: “We’re fine. Safety checks are continuing.”

And a later tweet read: “Time for another coffee. Hot beverage. Everything here is very calm, calm and professional. We are still on the plane and will be patient for a while.”

Zeit fÃ¼r einen weiteren Kaffee. âï¸

Hier lÃ¤uft alles sehr unaufgeregt, ruhig und professionell. Wir sind noch im Flieger und gedulden uns ein bisschen. â🏼 pic.twitter.com/VfrnIIoodU — Die Mannschaft (@DFB_Team) September 9, 2021

The flight had taken off at 12.52am local time (1.52am BST) from Reykjavik's international airport.

More to follow