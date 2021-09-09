| 16.8°C Dublin

Plane carrying German football team forced to make emergency landing in Scotland

Expand

Close

Seoirse Mulgrew Twitter Email

A plane carrying the German football team has been forced to make an emergency landing in Edinburgh this morning.

The Germany team were flying back to Frankfurt from Reykjavik after beating Iceland 4-0 in a World Cup qualifying match last night.

The plane was diverted over Scotland and landed at Edinburgh Airport at around 4am.

It is unclear if the plane is damaged.

The team’s official Twitter account announced they had to make a stopover “as a precaution” in Edinburgh.

It read: “Safety first. Safe stopover as a precaution in Edinburgh. From there, individual onward and return journeys are planned.”

Another tweet stated: “We’re fine. Safety checks are continuing.”

And a later tweet read: “Time for another coffee. Hot beverage. Everything here is very calm, calm and professional. We are still on the plane and will be patient for a while.”

Daily Digest Newsletter

Get ahead of the day with the morning headlines at 7.30am and Fionnán Sheahan's exclusive take on the day's news every afternoon, with our free daily newsletter.

This field is required

The flight had taken off at 12.52am local time (1.52am BST) from Reykjavik's international airport.

More to follow

Most Watched

Privacy