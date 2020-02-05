Plane breaks into pieces after skidding off runway in Turkey

A Pegasus airlines boeing 737 plane after it skidded off the runway at Istanbul's Sabiha Gokcen airport (Photo by MUHAMMED DEMIR/AFP via Getty Images)

A plane has skidded off the runway at Istanbul's Sabiha Gokcen Airport, crashing into a road and breaking into pieces.

Television footage showed serious damage to the plane, with the fuselage appearing to be broken into three pieces.

A plane has skidded off the runway at Istanbul’s Sabiha Gokcen Airport, crashing into a field and breaking into pieces. Authorities have said at least 52 passengers were injured in the incident.

Passengers were being evacuated through cracks in the plane.

Authorities said some passengers were injured in the incident.

NTV television reported that the plane caught fire after skidding but said it had been extinguished.

The plane, belonging to Pegasus Airlines, arrived from the city of Izmir, NTV reported.

The Transportation Ministry said there were 177 passengers on board but no-one has been killed.

NTV television quoted transportation minister Mehmet Cahit Turhan as saying some passengers were injured.

He said emergency crews were still evacuating some passengers from the wreck but most of them evacuated on their own.

The airport has been closed down and flights were being diverted to Istanbul's main airport, the minister said.

The ministry said the accident was the result of a "rough landing".