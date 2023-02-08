| 5.2°C Dublin

Close

Pink Floyd’s Roger Waters another ‘brick in the wall of Russian propaganda’ says Ukraine

Pink Floyd co-founder Roger Waters speaking on a video screen during a UN Security Council meeting on Ukraine. Photo: Reuters/Shannon Stapleton Expand
Pink Floyd co-founder Roger Waters. File photo: Reuters/Mario Anzuoni Expand

Close

Pink Floyd co-founder Roger Waters speaking on a video screen during a UN Security Council meeting on Ukraine. Photo: Reuters/Shannon Stapleton

Pink Floyd co-founder Roger Waters speaking on a video screen during a UN Security Council meeting on Ukraine. Photo: Reuters/Shannon Stapleton

Pink Floyd co-founder Roger Waters. File photo: Reuters/Mario Anzuoni

Pink Floyd co-founder Roger Waters. File photo: Reuters/Mario Anzuoni

/

Pink Floyd co-founder Roger Waters speaking on a video screen during a UN Security Council meeting on Ukraine. Photo: Reuters/Shannon Stapleton

Naomi Clarke

A Ukrainian official has criticised the appearance of Pink Floyd co-founder Roger Waters at a UN Security Council meeting after Russia said it invited the musician to address the event remotely.

The 79-year-old said during his speech on Wednesday that he "condemned" the invasion of the country and the "provocateurs" who he claims led to the Russian invasion.

Most Watched

Privacy